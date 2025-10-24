Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Enchant pendant

Enchant pendant

Bring character to your space with the Enchant pendant light, a slender fixture that provides a range of warm to cool white light for relaxation or focus or personalize your mood with 16 million colors of light. Connect to the Hue Bridge for smart control and features.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • Includes E26 LED bulb
  • White
  • Smart control with Hue bridge*
  • Control with your voice*
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    White

  • Material

    Metal

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay