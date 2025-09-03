Step into the world of smart lighting with this Philips Hue Essential starter kit, featuring two full color and tunable white bulbs that you can easily adjust from warm and cozy to cool white light. Set the perfect mood with smooth dimming, millions of colors, and a library of light scenes designed by our experts—or create your own! Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of the endless list of features. Control using your voice, the app, or any smart accessory.