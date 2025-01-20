*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Impress wide outdoor wall light
With its glass faces and black aluminum housing, this outdoor wall light is a match for the modern home. Its integrated LEDs can shine any color of white and color light, at any brightness.
$189.99
Product highlights
- White and Color light
- Low-volt - 8 W
- PSU sold separately
- Matte black finish
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 80 inch
- 1 x 80 inch lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and colored light
$149.99
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 197 inch
- 1 x 197 inch lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and colored light
$249.99
$199.99
White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$119.99
White and color ambiance
Econic Outdoor pedestal
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$169.99
White and color ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$169.99
$135.99
White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - base unit
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$349.99
Hue
Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera
- End-to-end encryption
- 1080p HD video
- White and color light
- Wires in to home's electricity
$439.99
$360.79
White and color ambiance
Calla Large outdoor pedestal
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 105 x 402 mm
- PSU sold separately
$189.99
White and color ambiance
Impress Outdoor Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 400 x 100 mm
- PSU sold separately
$199.99
Easy to install and extend
Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.
High-quality aluminium and tempered glass
The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We are using high-quality aluminium and tempered glass to ensure the best performance in the outdoor conditions. As well as smart use of materials to optimize radio frequency.
Set timers for your convenience
Enjoy longer evenings outside, finish yard work or just bring the garbage outside after sunset. Have your Philips Hue lights turn on automatically by setting schedules or use sunset /sunrise routine. And of course, you can also turn off or dim your lights this way. You'll never again have to worry whether you've left any lights on.
High light output
This Philips Hue light provides you with enough output to light up your garden comfortably. Use this Philips Hue light to help you light up your entrances, create more ambiance and bring your outdoors to the next level by setting the scene for your moment.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Paint your outdoors with 16 million colors
With Philips Hue outdoor lighting there's no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colors and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favorite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.
Unwind with warm to cool white light
Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambiance on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.
Special light for special occasions
Holiday cheer starts here — with smart light! Use your Philips Hue lights to transform your home into a festive experience: bright reds and greens for Christmas, subtle pastels for spring, or even an eerie purple glow to create the most haunted house on the block on Halloween.