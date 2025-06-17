Support
Close up of front of Smart Button Smart button

New

Smart button

Smooth and sleek, this larger smart button allows you to trigger scenes based on time of day, or cycle through a selection. Press and hold to dim and brighten your lights, or even set it to start an automation.

Shape

Color

Product highlights

  • Controls any Hue light
  • Trigger an automation
  • Battery powered
  • ⌀45 mm
Convenient control

A modern twist on the traditional switch.

Various Hue smart switches and buttons on white background
Hands holding a Tap dial switch, controlling the smart lights in a kitchen and backyard simultaneously

Complete customization

Customize your Hue switches to control any light in your home. Set scenes based on the time of day, or cycle through a set of scenes.

A woman’s hand pressing the Hue smart button (latest model) to control the lights in a child’s room

Trigger automations

Use your switch to start an automation like Go to sleep, Mimic presence, or Timers.

A woman’s hand pressing the Hue smart button (latest model) to control outdoor lights

Control any lights, inside and out

Each switch can control any light, Room, Zone, or even your entire house.

Woman placing a Hue smart button (latest model) onto the refrigerator with its magnetic mount

Wireless installation

Mount your Hue switches anywhere (or don’t, and use them as remotes). They’re magnetic, too — making them ultra-convenient.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

White

Material

Synthetic

Environmental

Operational humidity

0%<H<80% (non condensing)

Operational temperature

0°C - 40°C

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Portable

Yes

Guarantee

2 years

Yes

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

046677605773

Net weight

0.04 kg

Gross weight

0.07 kg

Height

36 mm

Length

100 mm

Width

72 mm

Material number (12NC)

929004582202

Packaging information

EAN

046677605834

Product dimensions and weight

Height

0.51 inch

Width

1.77 inch

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Number of configurable buttons

1

Battery type

CR2032

The bulb

Software upgradable

Yes

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

The switch

Batteries included

1 x CR2032

Configurable buttons

1

IP rating

IP20

Lifetime

50000 clicks

Max. lights per switch

50 (with Hue Bridge)

Minimal battery lifetime

2 year(s)

Mounting options

freestanding

wall

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

No

HomeKit compatible

Yes

Philips Hue App

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

