Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Lightstrip Plus 80in + 40in bundle

Lightstrip Plus 80in + 40in bundle

Add a LightStrip Plus to your Philips Hue system and create an immersive experience under bars or cabinets and behind entertainment systems. Lightstrip Plus gives the flexibility to bend, cut and extend for the application of your choice.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • Bridge required
  • 1 x 80in + 1 x 40in lightstrip
  • 1 x power supply unit
  • 1 x corner connector included
  • White and colored light
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Multi Color

  • Color(s)

    multi

  • Material

    Silicone

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

String light/Lightstrip

Packaging dimensions and weight

Power consumption

Service

Technical specifications

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay