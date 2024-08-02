*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bundle: 4x Secure contact sensors + 2x motion sensors + Bridge
Know what's going on at home with four contact sensors, two motion sensors, and a Bridge. Set your sensors to send instant motion alerts to your mobile device — and take action from the Security Center in the Philips Hue app.
Current price is $305.95, original price is $359.95
Product highlights
- Bridge included
- Four Secure contact sensors
- Two Indoor sensor
- Control with the Philips Hue app
In this bundle
2 x Hue Secure contact sensor
Get peace of mind both home or away with the Secure contact sensor! Place it on doors, windows, cabinets, safes, and more with the included adhesive backing — and a receive notification or even turn on the lights when the sensor is opened.Secure contact sensor
2 x Hue Motion sensor
Trigger your smart lights with movement. The battery-powered Hue motion sensor can be easily installed anywhere in your home.Motion sensor
1 x Hue Bridge
The Hue Bridge is the heart of your integrated, intuitive smart lighting and security system. With easy installation and guided setup in the Hue app, the Bridge connects your lights, cameras, and sensors to work together in harmony.Bridge
