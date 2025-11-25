Get started with smart lighting

Ready to step into the exciting world of Hue smart lighting? The Essential range of LED strip lights offers an easy, affordable, and fun way to get started with the Hue ecosystem. Whether you're looking to introduce decorative mood lighting to just one room or your whole home, Hue Essential strip lights are packed with all the best features that are designed to elevate any space with color, scenes, and playful effects which also combine neon. The Essential range is quick and easy to install. Download the award-winning Hue app to control and customize. Essential strip lights are also compatible with Hue's advanced products for when you’re ready to take your setup to the next level.