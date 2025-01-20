Step into your character's world with a brilliantly colorful, boldly immersive gaming experience.
- Made for monitors
- Blend multiple colors of light
- Easy to install yourself
Sale
Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Get a gradient of reactive, colorful light for your gaming setup! Attach the Play gradient lightstrip to the back of your 32”–34” monitor with the included mounts. Start syncing with the Hue Sync desktop app to see the action on your screen reflected in the light.
Length
$219.99
$131.99
Included in Bright Days Shop sale
Product highlights
- Made for 32" to 34" monitors
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and colored light
- Requires Hue Bridge
A halo of reactive light
Control with the desktop app
With the Hue Sync desktop app, you can sync your Play gradient lightstrip for PC to the content on your screen.¹
Personalize the experience
Switch modes, change the intensity, and create shortcuts in the app for a personal experience every time you game.
Available for Mac and PC
Get the Hue Sync desktop app for free on your OS or Windows computer.
Easy to install
The Play gradient lightstrip for PC comes in three sizes for single- and triple-monitor setups, and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of your monitor.
Blend multiple colors of light
Colors flow naturally into one another, blending together and shining against the wall for a unique effect behind your monitor.
1 Does not work with DRM-protected content.
The star of the show
Ultimate light experience
Get a seamless gradient of rich, high-quality light. Each color along the lightstrip flows naturally into one another, creating a unique effect.
Made for monitors
The Play gradient lightstrip mounts to the back of your single- or triple-monitor setup, bending easily around its corners.
Supercharge your surround lighting
When used with other color-capable Philips Hue lights, you unleash the full power of surround lighting.
Easy to install
The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes for single- and triple-monitor setups, and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of your monitor.
Blend multiple colors of light
Colors flow naturally into one another, blending together and shining against the wall for a unique effect behind your monitor.
Personalize the experience
Switch modes, change the intensity, and create shortcuts in the app for a personal experience every time you game.
Replacement parts available for this product
Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts, and more to breathe new life into your lights.
Questions & answers
What sizes does the Play gradient lightstrip come in?
What sizes does the Play gradient lightstrip come in?
Does the Play gradient lightstrip come with mounts to attach it to my TV or monitor?
Does the Play gradient lightstrip come with mounts to attach it to my TV or monitor?
What do I need to make the Play gradient lightstrip sync to my TV or PC?
What do I need to make the Play gradient lightstrip sync to my TV or PC?
Can I add the Play gradient lightstrip to my existing Entertainment area?
Can I add the Play gradient lightstrip to my existing Entertainment area?
Which size Play gradient lightstrip do I need?
Which size Play gradient lightstrip do I need?
Can I plug the Play gradient lightstrip into the power supply unit for my Hue sync box or Play light bar?
Can I plug the Play gradient lightstrip into the power supply unit for my Hue sync box or Play light bar?
What should I do if my monitor is between the sizes available for the Play gradient lightstrip for PC?
What should I do if my monitor is between the sizes available for the Play gradient lightstrip for PC?
How much room should be between the back of my monitor or TV and the wall behind it for the optimal light effect?
How much room should be between the back of my monitor or TV and the wall behind it for the optimal light effect?
What’s the benefit of buying a Philips Hue starter kit?
What’s the benefit of buying a Philips Hue starter kit?
Why isn't there a Play gradient lightstrip for PC made for double-monitor setups?
Why isn't there a Play gradient lightstrip for PC made for double-monitor setups?
What should I do if my lightstrip won't connect to the Bridge?
What should I do if my lightstrip won't connect to the Bridge?
What should I do if my lightstrip doesn't light up all the way down the light?
What should I do if my lightstrip doesn't light up all the way down the light?
How can I improve the performance of the Play gradient lightstrip for PC while gaming?
How can I improve the performance of the Play gradient lightstrip for PC while gaming?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.