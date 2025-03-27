Kitchen lighting ideas

Track lighting like the Hue Perifo is completely customizable so you become the lighting designer! Choose the lengths of track you need, fit them together, and mount them on your kitchen ceiling or walls. Its modular design means you can build a track to fit the dimensions of your kitchen — run it above work surfaces, tables, and islands. Or create a design feature by making a square, rectangle, L-, or U-shape track and mounting it over the center of your space.

Once you have the track installed, you can simply click in your choice of Perifo lights and position them anywhere on the track. Use spotlights for directing light into areas where you work or for highlighting pictures, sleek pendants are ideal for lighting tables or islands, and light bars for illuminating longer countertops.

If you really want to make glossy surfaces glow and sleek lines stand out, then consider running flexible strip lights under kitchen cabinets , baseboards, or the overhang of countertops. They’re flexible and can be bent, shaped, and cut to fit into any nook or cranny. Set them to bright white light for prepping meals and warm tones or color tones create an inviting ambiance for your guests.