A bedroom glows with warm white tones of light from a Signe table lamp.

Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Sale
Close up of front of A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100

White and color ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100

Up to 1100 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
Sale
Close up of front of Smart plug

Hue

Smart plug

Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of A21 - E26 smart bulb - 1600

White and color ambiance

A21 - E26 smart bulb - 1600

Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
Sale
Close up of front of GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

White and color ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

White and color light
Up to 450 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4"

White and color ambiance

Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4"

Fits 4-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
850 lumens
Color light
Sale
Close up of front of Candle - E12 smart bulb

White and color ambiance

Candle - E12 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 3 pack

White and color ambiance

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 3 pack

Up to 800 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential color ​
Sale
Close up of front of Solo lightstrip 16 feet

LIGHTSTRIPS

Solo lightstrip 16 feet

Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
16 ft
Sale
Close up of front of A19 - E26 smart bulb - 810

White and color ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 810

Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
Sale
Festavia permanent 150ft 80pod Wh NAM

Hue White and color ambiance

Festavia permanent 150ft 80pod Wh NAM

White string
150 ft with 80 lights
White and color gradient
Up to 50 lm per light

$899.99

Sale
Festavia permanent 90ft 48pod Wh NAM

Hue White and color ambiance

Festavia permanent 90ft 48pod Wh NAM

White string
90 ft with 48 lights
White and color gradient
Up to 50 lm per light

$599.99

Sale
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 810

Hue White and color ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 810

Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color

$109.99

Sale
A21 - E26 smart bulb - 1600

Hue White

A21 - E26 smart bulb - 1600

Up to 1600 lumen
Warm white light
Ultra-low dimming 5%
Control using app or voice

$34.99

Sale
Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 2 pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 2 pack

Up to 800 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential color ​

$54.99

Sale
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100

Hue White and color ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100

Up to 1100 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color

$119.99

Sale
A21- E26 smart bulb - 1600

Hue White ambiance

A21- E26 smart bulb - 1600

Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Control using app or voice

$54.99

Sale
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100

Hue White ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100

Up to 1100 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Control using app or voice

$44.99

Sale
A21 - E26 smart bulb - 1600

Hue White and color ambiance

A21 - E26 smart bulb - 1600

Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color

$74.99

Sale
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100

Hue White

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100

Up to 1100 lumen
Warm white light
Ultra-low dimming 5%
Control using app or voice

$21.99

Sale
Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 3 pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 3 pack

Up to 800 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential color ​

$69.99

Sale
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 810

Hue White ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 810

Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Control using app or voice

$49.99

Light up your resolutions!

Philips Hue smart lighting is ideal for boosting wellbeing at home,
making time with loved ones extra special, and helping you focus on your hobbies.

A man in bed gently wakes to the soft warm white glow of light from a Signe floor lamp.

Give your wellbeing a boost

Need to focus, refresh, or unwind? Philips Hue has you covered! Set Energize, Concentrate, or Relax light scenes in the Hue app for tones of light that match your mood. Or why not set a gentle wake up routine that mimics a natural sunrise?

Explore wellbeing lighting
Three friends enjoy a meal at home illuminated with war tones of smart light.

Make more special moments shine

Looking to spend more quality time with loved ones this year? Make every moment extra special with smart light! Create the perfect setting for family time, romantic dinners, and memorable parties. Time to get planning!

Explore mood lighting
A couple get immersed in a video game with blue tones of smart light.

Rediscover your favorite hobbies

Whether you're a gamer or a movie buff, Philips Hue has you covered. Get the right vibe with light scenes — choose from the bespoke gallery or craft your own. Sync your lights to on-screen content for a totally immersive experience.

Explore entertainment lighting

