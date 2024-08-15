MR16 vs GU10 bulbs

These two superheroes of lighting are compact and great at directing light exactly where you need it. But what is the difference between MR16 and GU10 bulbs?

MR16 and GU10 bulbs are both technically MR16 bulbs. One has a GU10 type base and the other has a GU5.3 type base. The bulb with a GU5.3 base has simply become known as an “MR16 bulb.” The bulb with a GU10 base is commonly referred to as exactly that: “a GU10”. Here, we’ll refer to the two bulbs as MR16 and GU10.

MR, which stands for “multifaceted refractor”, refers to the shape and design of the top part of the bulb. The number after MR refers to the diameter of the bulb in terms of eighths of an inch — the 16, in this case, means that the bulb is 16/8 inches (or 2 inches) in diameter.

GU, which stands for “general use”, refers to the base, or fitting, of the bulb. The number after GU refers to the spacing between the pins. GU10 has 10 mm spacing, while GU5.3 has 5.3 mm spacing.

Today, MR16 bulbs and GU10 bulbs are commonly used in kitchens, hallways and living rooms — typically as part of a track lighting setup, in spotlights or recessed ceiling lighting.

So, does it matter which one you use? At first glance, the two bulbs seem identical — but it’s important to choose the right one.