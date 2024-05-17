New to Hue: Smart Filament bulbs

New to Hue: Smart Filament bulbs

23 September 2019

With their winding inner coil (called a filament) and their glowing yellow light, Edison bulbs add a cosy, romantic vibe to any space. These vintage light bulbs have become a common sight in restaurants and shops, but they have made their way into homes, too.

Now, with our new line of Filament smart bulbs, you can not only add them to your home, but add them to your Hue smart lighting system.

What is an Edison bulb?  

Also called a filament or vintage light, the Edison light bulb as we currently think of it refers to a style of modern bulb that resembles one of the very first ever made. In 1879, Thomas Edison invented the first incandescent light bulb, which used filaments made of carbon. Electricity heated the filaments until they glowed, creating that warmth of light characteristics of modern-day Edison bulbs — hence the name! 

Hanging lamp with Hue Filament bulbs above dining table

How are Hue Filament smart bulbs different?

These are LED filament bulbs, a more environmentally-friendly and longer-lasting option to lighting your home. Because they're LED bulbs and therefore do not generate as much heat as incandescent, LED bulbs can be smart — and that's exactly what we have done with our Filament smart bulbs.

Hue Filament bulbs don't use as much energy as their traditional incandescent counterparts either, but they still provide the stylish, industrial look coveted by home decor enthusiasts. And not only can they be controlled with the Hue Bridge, they are Bluetooth capable so you can control them instantly with an app or your voice.
Smart LED filament bulbs bring together the best of both worlds: they are as efficient as your normal LED bulbs and as stylish as incandescent Edison bulbs.

Where should I put Filament bulbs?

We have designed three different types of Filament smart bulbs to help you get exactly the look you want in your home. They were designed to shine, so here are a few of our brightest ideas:

Hang in an open fixture: Currently a popular type of lampshade, cage-style fixtures are a modern style that complements many different interior design styles, including the ones you wouldn't expect!

Suspend bare from a cord: Show off their sleek curves and beautiful glowing filament by using the simplest method to hang a light fixture.

Use multiple bulbs: Instead of using a smart bulb solo, hang a few — even Filament smart bulbs of different styles — to create an interesting display.

Place inside unique fixtures: Ditch the standard lampshades and fixtures and opt for a unique fixture that's less of a lamp and more of a work of art.

Use in certain rooms: Dining rooms are ideal for Filament smart bulbs as they give off that bistro vibe and create an atmosphere perfect for cosy family dinners, intimate get-togethers and romantic dinner dates. Bedrooms are also a great place for Filament bulbs since their warm glow creates an instantly relaxing ambiance.

Back to all articles
  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay