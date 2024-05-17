We have designed three different types of Filament smart bulbs to help you get exactly the look you want in your home. They were designed to shine, so here are a few of our brightest ideas:

Hang in an open fixture: Currently a popular type of lampshade, cage-style fixtures are a modern style that complements many different interior design styles, including the ones you wouldn't expect!

Suspend bare from a cord: Show off their sleek curves and beautiful glowing filament by using the simplest method to hang a light fixture.

Use multiple bulbs: Instead of using a smart bulb solo, hang a few — even Filament smart bulbs of different styles — to create an interesting display.

Place inside unique fixtures: Ditch the standard lampshades and fixtures and opt for a unique fixture that's less of a lamp and more of a work of art.

Use in certain rooms: Dining rooms are ideal for Filament smart bulbs as they give off that bistro vibe and create an atmosphere perfect for cosy family dinners, intimate get-togethers and romantic dinner dates. Bedrooms are also a great place for Filament bulbs since their warm glow creates an instantly relaxing ambiance.