17 December 2019
Holidays mean celebrations, candy canes, sparkling lights – and don’t forget the gifts! If you’re looking for the perfect gifts for your family and friends, look no further! Here's what makes Philips Hue a great gifting solution for everyone.
17 December 2019
For the parents in your family
Give your mum and dad, or any other family members, the gift of a little extra convenience this Christmas. Gift them the easy-to-use Philips Hue wireless dimming kit. With the wireless dimmer switch they can control their lighting without getting off their feet. It will add a touch of comfort and ease that they’re sure to appreciate.
For that special someone
What better way to show that special person you care than by brightening up every part of their day? From waking up energised to winding down in the evening with mood lighting, make your loved one’s daily routines easier with Philips Hue.
For those little angels
Lighting is the perfect way to create magical moments. Treat the little ones with their own portable Philips Hue Go lamp – they can use it as a special night light or to add a splash of colour to playtime. Connect the Hue Go to the Hue bridge and light up their favourite cartoons with Hue Sync and make TV time exciting. Let little imaginations glow!
For the friend that loves to travel
Want to make your frequent-flyer friend feel secure when they’re away? A Philips Hue home lighting automation system makes a perfect present. Your friend can use the ‘Home & Away’ setting on the app to make it look like someone’s home when they’re travelling. Or they can set their indoor and outdoor lights to automatically switch on when they return home.
For the ultimate PC gamers
Know someone who loves gaming? Add some coloor to their set-up with Hue Play light bars. They can connect the light bars to a Hue Bridge and the Hue Sync desktop app to create a gaming experience unlike anything they’ve ever had before.
Philips Hue Play can create personalised lighting experiences, whether its ambience creation or making games and music truly immersive.
For yourself!
Make your life easier and your home smarter with Philips Hue. No need to rewire your home with the easy and simple to install Philips Hue starter kits. Choose your starter kit and get started now!