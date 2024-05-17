Low-volt is a collection of low-voltage lighting offered by Philips Hue and specially designed for your outdoor spaces. Instead of being wired directly into your home’s electricity (also called line-voltage lighting) Low-volt lights simply plug into any standard wall socket. Line voltage in North America is 120 V and 230 V in most other parts of the world. Low-voltage lighting uses a transformer to reduce that voltage.

The transformer in the Philips Hue Low-volt collection is in the Philips Hue power supply unit (PSU), which comes in two variants in EU: 100 W and 40 W.