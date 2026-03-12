Bundle: 2x Secure wired cameras
Current price is £249.98
Current price is £249.98
Only a few left
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Bundle: 2x Secure wired cameras
Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with two Secure wired cameras, which can be used both indoors and outdoors. Get a 1080p HD live stream, turn on the lights or send an alert to your mobile device when motion is detected, or even trigger a sound alarm with a tap in the Hue app.
- End-to-end encryption
- 1080P HD video
- Plugs in to outlet
- Wall mount included
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514871557
Product information
- Hue Secure wired camera
- 2
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