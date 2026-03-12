Bundle: 3x Secure wired camera

Close up of front of Bundle: 3x Secure wired camera
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  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Bundle: 3x Secure wired camera

Keep an eye on your entire home with three Secure wired cameras. For both indoors and outdoors, these cameras feature 1080p HD live stream and night vision. Get notifications as soon as motion is detected and more.

  • End-to-end encryption
  • 1080P HD video
  • Plugs in to outlet
  • Wall mount included

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Secure anti-drop cable

Secure anti-drop cable

Compatible with all Secure cameras
Made of high grade materials
Makes unwanted removal more difficult
Recommended for cameras installed above 2 m

£12.99

Secure 2K Wired Camera

Secure 2K Wired Camera

Works with Philips Hue lights
2K video resolution
Indoor and outdoor

£139.99

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