Bundle: 3x Secure wired camera
Current price is £374.97
Current price is £374.97
Item almost out of stock
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Bundle: 3x Secure wired camera
Keep an eye on your entire home with three Secure wired cameras. For both indoors and outdoors, these cameras feature 1080p HD live stream and night vision. Get notifications as soon as motion is detected and more.
- End-to-end encryption
- 1080P HD video
- Plugs in to outlet
- Wall mount included
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514871618
Product information
- Hue Secure wired camera
- 3
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