Close up of front of Play light bar white (2-pack) + Bridge Pro

Play light bar white (2-pack) + Bridge Pro

Wash your walls with light in any color with 2 Hue Play light bars in white and a Hue Bridge Pro. Smart ambient lighting for TV, gaming, or decor with optimal control.

Product highlights

  • White and colored light
  • Wash the wall with light
  • Smooth color blending
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play light bar double pack

1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play light bar double pack

Create a wash of colourful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bar in white. This Play light bar 2-pack, which includes two light bars and a power supply that connects up to three lights, can be stood upright, laid down or placed onto the back of your TV with the included mounts.

Play light bar double pack
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro

