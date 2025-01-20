Support
  • Works in every home
  • Dimmable straight out of the box
  • Easy to install yourself
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 metre

Sale

Gradient lightstrip 2 metre

Featuring gradient technology, this lightstrip blends different colours of light together at once. It's flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, letting you add a brilliant blend of colour to any space.

Pack

£139.99

£101.99

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty
Product highlights
  • Shines multiple colours of light at once
  • Power supply unit included
  • Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
  • 2 m, extendable up 10 m
  • Up to 1800 lumens
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Unique lighting, striking look

Personalise your space like never before — with a flexible, colourful gradient of light.

Customise with the Hue app

Set up and customise your ambiance gradient lightstrip right in the Hue app! Change the colour, create a custom gradient, and more.

Hand holding mobile device with Hue app

Go hands-free with voice

Pair with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Assistant, to control your ambiance gradient lightstrip with your voice.

Man and woman in doorway lit by blue smart LED strip

Control your way

Use the Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.

Add accessories

Use smart accessories such as a dimmer switch or motion sensor to get a little more convenience out of your ambiance gradient lightstrip.

Hand turning Hue Tap dial switch
Illustration of a razor blade cutting a strip light

First-class light experience

With gradient technology, excellent colour consistency, and a high light output, your ambiance gradient lightstrip offers only the best light experience.

Kitchen cabinets with strip lights set to white light

Premium opaque sleeve

Specially designed for a diffused look, its opaque sleeve ensures a seamless, smooth gradient effect and reduced reflection.

Philips Hue light strip with power cable, adapter, signal box, and connector

Set the mood with scenes and effects

Handcrafted by lighting designers, the scenes in the Hue scene gallery let you choose exactly how to set the mood in your space. Effects take it one step further, letting your lights mimic a cosy fireplace's flames or candlelit room.

Where to place an ambiance gradient lightstrip

Questions & Answers

What is the difference between the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip and the Philips Hue lightstrip?

Can I attach the Philips Hue lightstrip to the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip?

Can I use the Philips Hue ambience gradient lightstrip behind a TV or monitor?

Support Hue

Can’t see the answer you were looking for?

Please check Support

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay