Bundle: Gradient lightstrip 2m + 2-pack Play bar white + Hue sync box 8K

Sale
Close up of front of Bundle: Gradient lightstrip 2m + 2-pack Play bar white + Hue sync box 8K
Temporarily out of stock

Want to know when it’s back?

Due to the huge success of this product, it’s currently sold out. But don’t worry – we’re working hard to get it back in stock as soon as possible. Simply enter your email below, and we’ll notify you when it’s available.

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Bundle: Gradient lightstrip 2m + 2-pack Play bar white + Hue sync box 8K

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience with a Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K, 2 Play light bars, and a 2m gradient LED strip light. Elevate the way you play, watch, and listen!

  • Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
  • HDMI 2.1 certified
  • Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
  • Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay