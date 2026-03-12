4 GU10 White ambiance bulbs + Bridge Pro

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Close up of front of 4 GU10 White ambiance bulbs + Bridge Pro
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  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the 4 GU10 White ambiance bulbs + Bridge Pro

Get tunable warm-to-cool white light with 4 GU10 White ambiance bulbs and Hue Bridge Pro. Set the perfect white tone of light and control with the Hue app or voice.

  • Warm-to-cool white light
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • Add 150+ lights and accessories
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
  • 400 lumens
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