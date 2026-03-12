4 GU10 White ambiance bulbs + Bridge Pro
Bundle price is £152.97, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £179.97
Bundle price is £152.97, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £179.97
Sale
In stock
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the 4 GU10 White ambiance bulbs + Bridge Pro
Get tunable warm-to-cool white light with 4 GU10 White ambiance bulbs and Hue Bridge Pro. Set the perfect white tone of light and control with the Hue app or voice.
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- Add 150+ lights and accessories
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
- 400 lumens
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514876637
Product information
- Hue White Ambiance GU10 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)
- 2
- Hue Bridge Pro
- 1