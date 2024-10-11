Support
Close up of front of Gradient lightstrip + Bridge Pro

Sale

Gradient lightstrip + Bridge Pro

Create a stunning ambiance with a Hue Gradient lightstrip and Bridge Pro. Beautiful blends of customizable color that bring your room to life with smart control via the Hue app.

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • White and colored light
  • Smooth color blending
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • AI-powered Bridge Pro features
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
View all product specs

In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 metre

1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 metre

Featuring gradient technology, this lightstrip blends different colours of light together at once. It's flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, letting you add a brilliant blend of colour to any space.

Gradient lightstrip 2 metre
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro

