Support
Close up of front of Bundle: Play gradient lightstrip for PC + Bridge Pro

Sale

Bundle: Play gradient lightstrip for PC + Bridge Pro

Make your PC gaming immersive with Hue Play Gradient lightstrip and a Bridge Pro. Dynamic lighting that syncs to all the on-screen action.

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • White and colored light
  • Smooth color blending
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
  • Sync app required for content syncing
View all product specs

In this bundle

Close up of front of LIGHTSTRIPS Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

1 x LIGHTSTRIPS Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

Get a gradient of reactive, colourful light for your gaming setup! Attach the Play gradient lightstrip to the back of your 24”–27” monitor with the included mounts. Start syncing with the Hue Sync desktop app to see the action on your screen reflected in the light.

Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro

Bundles you might like

Sale
Gradient lightstrip 2 metre

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 2 metre

£139.99

Sale
Signe gradient floor lamp

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

£279.99

Item almost out of stock

Hue Motion sensor

Hue

Hue Motion sensor

£39.99

Sale
Signe gradient table lamp

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Signe gradient table lamp

£189.99

Item almost out of stock

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)

£94.99

Item almost out of stock

Sale
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

Hue White Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

£59.99

Sale
GU10 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)

Hue White Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)

£44.99

Sale
GU10 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)

£94.99

Sale
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

£139.99

Sale
Play light bar double pack

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Play light bar double pack

£119.99

Shop Bridge bundles
  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay