Sale
Bundle: Play gradient lightstrip for PC + Bridge Pro
Make your PC gaming immersive with Hue Play Gradient lightstrip and a Bridge Pro. Dynamic lighting that syncs to all the on-screen action.
Current price is £188.98, original price is £209.98
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- White and colored light
- Smooth color blending
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
- Sync app required for content syncing
In this bundle
1 x LIGHTSTRIPS Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Get a gradient of reactive, colourful light for your gaming setup! Attach the Play gradient lightstrip to the back of your 24”–27” monitor with the included mounts. Start syncing with the Hue Sync desktop app to see the action on your screen reflected in the light.Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
1 x Hue Bridge Pro
The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.Bridge Pro
