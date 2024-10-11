Support
Close up of front of Signe gradient table lamp in black + Bridge Pro

Signe gradient table lamp in black + Bridge Pro

Add modern style and a smart gradient of light with the Hue Signe table lamp in black and a Bridge Pro. A dynamic colorful blend of light for desks, shelves, and bedside tables.

Product highlights

  • White and colored light
  • Wash the wall with light
  • Smooth color blending
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Signe gradient table lamp

1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Signe gradient table lamp

Not only does the gradient Signe table lamp blend in seamlessly with your home decor thanks to its slim, stylish black design, but it also blends multiple colours together to paint the walls with a unique gradient of light.

Signe gradient table lamp
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro

