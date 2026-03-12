Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + Hue sync box 8K + 2-pack Play bar black
Bundle price is £541.47, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £569.97
Bundle price is £541.47, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £569.97
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- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + Hue sync box 8K + 2-pack Play bar black
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience with a Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K, 2 Play light bars, and a 2m gradient strip light. Elevate the way you play, watch, and listen!
- Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
- HDMI 2.1 certified
- Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
- Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 330183
Product information
- Hue White and Colour Ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 metre
- 1
- Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
- 1
- Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play light bar double pack
- 1