Support
Close up of front of Hue Outdoor cable extension 2.5 m

Outdoor cable extension 2.5 m

Extend the space between your Philips Hue outdoor lighting power supply and the first light in your set-up – or extend the space between each light – by up to 35 metres with the outdoor cable extension.

£11.99

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty
Product highlights
  • Extension cable
  • Length of 2.5 m
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Easy to install and extend

Easy to install and extend

Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping or create a unique ambience on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: start to create and extend to suit your needs.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay