*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
T-connector for LowVolt
Easily customise your outdoor smart lighting! The T-connector offers even more flexibility in joining LowVolt outdoor lights together, letting you add space between lights or extend your set-up throughout your garden.
£12.99
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- T-connector
- LowVolt-compatible
- Made for outdoor use (IP67)
Bright Days 30% off
White and Colour Ambiance
Calla Outdoor pedestal
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 105 x 252 mm
- PSU sold separately
£114.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£99.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall light
- Hardwired
- Matte black finish
- 240 x 120 mm
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£134.99
Bright Days 30% off
White and Colour Ambiance
IMPRESS OUTDOOR PEDESTAL LIGHT
- Hardwired
- Matte black finish
- 400 x 100 mm
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£169.99
Bright Days 30% off
White and Colour Ambiance
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
- LED integrated
- White and colour light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£179.99
Bright Days 30% off
White and Colour Ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£139.99
Sale
White and Colour Ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – base unit
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£319.99
£275.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 metre
- 1 x 2 metre lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and coloured light
£124.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 metre
- 1 x 5 metre lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and coloured light
£214.99
Bright Days 30% off
White and Colour Ambiance
Amarant linear outdoor light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£169.99
Bright Days 30% off
Hue
Bridge
- Bridge included
- Automates your lights
£49.99
Bright Days 30% off
Hue
Hue Motion sensor
- Wireless installation
- Battery powered
- Automates your lights
- Mounts anywhere
£39.99
Easy to install and extend
Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping or create a unique ambience on the patio – anything is possible with the LowVolt system. The products, which can be plugged into any outdoor electrical socket, are safe to use and easy to install. Eliminate the hassle of adding outdoor lighting with a Philips Hue LowVolt outdoor smart lighting system.