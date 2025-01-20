Support
Easily customise your outdoor smart lighting! The T-connector offers even more flexibility in joining LowVolt outdoor lights together, letting you add space between lights or extend your set-up throughout your garden.

Product highlights
  • T-connector
  • LowVolt-compatible
  • Made for outdoor use (IP67)
Easy to install and extend

Easy to install and extend

Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping or create a unique ambience on the patio – anything is possible with the LowVolt system. The products, which can be plugged into any outdoor electrical socket, are safe to use and easy to install. Eliminate the hassle of adding outdoor lighting with a Philips Hue LowVolt outdoor smart lighting system. 

