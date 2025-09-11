Support
Pendant cord for Filament bulbs medium white

Perfectly complement your Filament bulbs with this medium-sized pendant cord in white! Specially designed with sustainability in mind, this 3D-printed fixture was created using recycled, bio-circular materials.

Product highlights

  • Made for filament bulbs
  • White
  • Made from recycled materials
  • 16.5 cm pendant length
  • Adjustable height to 175 cm
Made with recycled materials

The pendant cord for Filament bulbs is made from recycled materials. They were 3D-printed using bio-circular materials, such as biomass and natural waste, to help you take another step toward a more sustainable smart home.

Available in two sizes and colours

The pendant cord, available in two sizes and two colours, was made specifically for Filament bulbs. Seamlessly integrate them into your existing smart lighting system with just a tap in the app!

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Colour

    White

  • Material

    Synthetic

Product dimensions and weight

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

