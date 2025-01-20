Discover the widest range of shapes, sizes and styles. Offering instant, out-of-the-box dimming and a rich quality of light, these smart bulbs let you light your home your way.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable straight out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
Exclusive
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 800
Get comfortable, soft white light and instant dimming with this E27 smart LED bulb. Suitable for most standard light fixtures, this bulb lets you bring smart light anywhere in your home.
Fitting
Light colour
Model
Shape
Pack
£14.99
Product highlights
- White
- Bluetooth enabled
- Hue Bridge enabled
- Up to 806 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
White
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£79.99
White
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Soft white
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£79.99
White
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100)
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Simple setup
- Hue Bridge included
£69.99
White Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£109.99
White Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£119.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100)
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart control
£129.99
£77.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100)
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart control
£129.99
£77.99
White
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm white light
- Hue Bridge included
- Hue Bridge included
£89.99
White
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100)
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Simple setup
- Hue Bridge included
£69.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£134.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£134.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart button included
£134.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart button included
£169.99
£85.00
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart button included
£169.99
Meet the award-winning range of smart LED bulbs
Compare the Philips Hue colour ranges
Use soft dimmable white for functional spaces or warm-to-cool light to enhance those everyday moments. Need more? Get the ultimate in lighting with millions of colours of rich, powerful light.
Soft white
The White range provides a soft warm white light with instant wireless dimming.
Warm-to-cool white
The White Ambiance range offers 50,000 shades of warm white light and cool daylight as well as instant wireless dimming.
Millions of colours
The White and colour ambience range offers both warm-to-cool white and millions of colours of light – and yes, it instantly dims, too!
Manage your set-up with the app
Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, set scenes and more — all in the Philips Hue app.
Go hands-free with voice
Simple voice commands allow you to control your bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.
Control your way
Use the Philips Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your setup.
Use smart accessories
Philips Hue bulbs work seamlessly with smart accessories, such as the Hue dimmer switch or the Hue smart button.
Suitable for any home
All of our smart LED bulbs feature standard base sizes and types, meaning that they fit into almost any light fixture.
Works out of the box
It's as simple as screwing in a light bulb – literally. Once in your fixture, our smart LED bulbs can dim, brighten and set the mood instantly.