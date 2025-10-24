Dual Pack E14
Add these two smart candelabra lamps with warm white to cool daylight to help you relax, read, concentrate or energise. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.
Current price is £39.99
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Bluetooth enabled
- Hue Bridge enabled
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
39x117