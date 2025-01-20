Support
Close up of front of Hue White Ambiance Tento round WA LED ceiling panel 42.1 cm black

Sale

Tento round WA LED ceiling panel 42.1 cm black

Give the smart light treatment to any area of your home, including large wardrobes, garages, hallways and more. Sleek and streamlined with a black finish, this round ceiling panel is easy to install and looks good anywhere.

Light colour

Shape

Size

Colour

Bright Days

£99.99

£69.99

Included in Bright Days Shop sale

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty
Product highlights
  • Subtle upward glow
  • ⌀42.1 cm
  • Up to 3100 lumens
  • Synthetic profile
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.

Set the right mood with soft white light

Set the right mood with soft white light

Hue bulbs and light fixtures use a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Optimised light recipes for your daily activities

Optimised light recipes for your daily activities

Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Start your day with the bright white light of the Energise light recipe, or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax. Reading a book in the bath? Set the Read recipe for just the right light.

Control lights instantly

Control lights instantly

Get instant control over your Philips Hue smart lights with the Hue dimmer switch. With the touch of a button, your entire household can instantly dim or brighten the room, turn lights on and off, or set light scenes.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay