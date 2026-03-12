Multipack: GU10 white ambiance 6-pack

Close up of front of Multipack: GU10 white ambiance 6-pack
In stock
  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Multipack: GU10 white ambiance 6-pack

A perfect fit for spotlights, GU10 bulbs give you the best light for your daily routine. With tunable warm-to-cool white light and ultra-low dimming, you can adjust your lights to perfectly match every moment of the day.

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • Warm-to-cool white light
  • 400 lumens

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GU10 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)

GU10 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)

Warm-to-cool white light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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£44.99

Create a starter kit
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

Warm-to-cool white light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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£59.99

Tento round WA LED ceiling panel 42.1 cm black

Tento round WA LED ceiling panel 42.1 cm black

Subtle upward glow
⌀42.1 cm
Up to 3100 lumens
Synthetic profile

£99.99

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Tento round WA LED ceiling panel 29.1 cm black

Tento round WA LED ceiling panel 29.1 cm black

Subtle upward glow
⌀29.1 cm
Up to 2250 lumens
Synthetic profile

£79.99

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Milliskin recessed spotlight

Milliskin recessed spotlight

Includes GU10 bulb
70-mm​ cutout diameter
Adjustable head
Narrow beam​

£39.99

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Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack

Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack

Bridge enabled
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*

£89.97

G93 globe – E27 smart bulb

G93 globe – E27 smart bulb

Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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£42.99

Create a starter kit
A60 – E27 smart bulb

A60 – E27 smart bulb

Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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£32.99

Create a starter kit
Milliskin recessed spotlight (3-pack)

Milliskin recessed spotlight (3-pack)

Includes 3 GU10 bulbs
70-mm​ cutout diameter
Adjustable head
Narrow beam​

£99.99

Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 6-pack

Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 6-pack

±10-year lifespan
Instant wireless dimming
Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
White and color light

£279.98

2nd bulb 30% off
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 810

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 810

Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Control using app or voice
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£69.99

New
B39 Candle – E14 LED smart bulb

B39 Candle – E14 LED smart bulb

Up to 500 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%
App and voice control
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£59.99

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2nd bulb 30% off
Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W

Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W

Up to 345 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​
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£19.99

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2nd bulb 30% off
Lustre – E14 smart bulb – (2-pack)

Lustre – E14 smart bulb – (2-pack)

Soft white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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£29.99

New
Wired wall switch module (2-pack)

Wired wall switch module (2-pack)

Keeps Hue lights reachable
Makes existing switches smart
Control lights, rooms and zones
No battery required

£69.99

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