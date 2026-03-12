Multipack: GU10 white ambiance 6-pack
Current price is £119.98
Current price is £119.98
In stock
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Multipack: GU10 white ambiance 6-pack
A perfect fit for spotlights, GU10 bulbs give you the best light for your daily routine. With tunable warm-to-cool white light and ultra-low dimming, you can adjust your lights to perfectly match every moment of the day.
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- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Warm-to-cool white light
- 400 lumens
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514871663
Product information
- Hue White Ambiance GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
- 2
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