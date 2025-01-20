Support
Tento square ceiling panel – small

Offering all the shades of warm-to-cool white light in a sleek white panel, this LED ceiling panel is ideal for wardrobes, garages and hallways.

£79.99

Product highlights

  • Streamlined design
  • Smooth dimming
  • 29.5 x 29.5 cm
  • Up to 1340 lumens
  • White
Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.

Set the right mood with soft white light

Set the right mood with soft white light

Hue bulbs and light fixtures use a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Optimised light recipes for your daily activities

Optimised light recipes for your daily activities

Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Start your day with the bright white light of the Energise light recipe, or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax. Reading a book in the bath? Set the Read recipe for just the right light.

Control lights instantly

Control lights instantly

Get instant control over your Philips Hue smart lights with the Hue dimmer switch. With the touch of a button, your entire household can instantly dim or brighten the room, turn lights on and off, or set light scenes.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour

White

Material

Synthetic

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with the Hue app and switches

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Light characteristics

Colour rendering index (CRI)

>80

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Kitchen

Living Room

Bedroom

Type

Ceiling Lights

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8720169350618

Net weight

1 kg

Gross weight

1.45 kg

Height

353.5 mm

Length

60.5 mm

Width

350.5 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003846001

Product dimensions and weight

Height

3.7 cm

Length

29.5 cm

Width

29.5 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

1,340 lm

Light colour

2200-6500 Hue White Ambiance

Mains power

220–240 V

Energy class included light source

E

Wattage bulb included

10.6

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class II

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects feature

Yes

Philips Hue App

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

Dismantle Instructions

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

