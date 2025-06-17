A modern twist on the traditional switch.
- Works in every home
- Wireless installation
- Easy to install yourself
Smart button
Smooth and sleek, this larger smart button allows you to trigger scenes based on time of day, or cycle through a selection. Press and hold to dim and brighten your lights, or even set it to start an automation.
£19.99
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- Controls any Hue light
- Trigger an automation
- Battery powered
- ⌀45 mm
Convenient control
Complete customisation
Customise your Hue switches to control any light in your home. Set scenes based on the time of day or cycle through a set of scenes.
Trigger automations
Use your switch to start an automation like Go to sleep, Mimic presence or Timers.
Control any lights, inside and out
Each switch can control any light, Room, Zone or even your entire house.
Wireless installation
Mount your Hue switches anywhere (or don’t, and use them as remotes). They're magnetic, too — making them ultra-convenient.
Questions & Answers
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Synthetic
Environmental
Operational humidity
0%<H<80% (non-condensing)
Operational temperature
0 °C - 40 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Portable
Yes
Guarantee
2 years
Yes
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8721103038616
Net weight
0.04 kg
Gross weight
0.07 kg
Height
36 mm
Length
100 mm
Width
72 mm
Material number (12NC)
929004582201
Packaging information
EAN
8721103038616
Product dimensions and weight
Height
1.3 cm
Width
4.5 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Number of configurable buttons
1
Battery type
CR2032
The bulb
Software upgradable
Yes
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
The switch
Batteries included
1 x CR2032
Configurable buttons
1
IP rating
IP20
Lifetime
50000 clicks
Max. lights per switch
50 (max number per Bridge)
Minimal battery lifetime
2 year(s)
Mounting options
freestanding
wall
What's supported
Compatible with Effects feature
No
HomeKit compatible
Yes
Philips Hue App
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.