It’s the most advanced, intuitive and fun way to light your home, both inside and out. Create your set-up from a selection of smart bulbs, lamps, light fixtures, outdoor lights and accessories. Unlock all the features with a Hue Bridge or Bridge Pro smart light hub and set up and control everything via the Hue app. Enjoy automations, sync with TV, gaming and music, unlock smart home security, away-from-home control and so much more!
New
Essential A60 – B22 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 2-pack
Step into the world of smart lighting with this Philips Hue Essential bulb, featuring full colour and tunable white light that you can easily adjust from warm and cosy to cool white light. Set the perfect mood with smooth dimming, millions of colours and a library of light scenes designed by our experts – or create your own! Compatible with all philips hue products.
Fitting
Light colour
Shape
Model
Pack
Current price is £32.99
Up to 25% off lights for every room! Shop the sale
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- Up to 806 lumens
- Warm-to-cool white (2,200–6,500 K)
- Dimmable to 2% brightness
- Essential colour
- Control using app or voice
Compare Hue Essential and Hue LED bulbs
HueShop now
Lumen output
Chromasync™ precision colour
Dimmability
Colour temperature range
We recommend...
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Essential A60 – B22 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W
£19.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Essential A60 – E27 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 2-pack
£32.99
Hue
Bridge Pro
£79.99
Hue
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
£19.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
£169.99
£101.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Essential A60 – E27 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 4-pack
£49.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W – 4-pack
£49.99
Hue
Hue Motion sensor
£39.99
Hue
Bridge
£49.99
Hue White
A60 – B22 smart bulb – 800 (3-pack)
£29.99
£17.99
Hue White Ambiance
A60 – B22 smart bulb – 800
£29.99
£17.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre
£79.99
Hue White Ambiance
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
£59.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – B22 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
£94.99
Hue White
A60 – B22 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
£29.99
Get started with smart lighting
Create the perfect ambience
With eight million colours and multiple tones of warm-to-cool white light to choose from, you can create the perfect vibe for everything you do, indoors and out. Choose one of our colourful bespoke light scenes (or design your own!), work or relax to the optimal tone of white light or even make your lights twinkle like the stars for those extra-special moments.
Enjoy effortless dimming
Traditional bulbs need a special dimmer switch that's wired into your home’s electricity. With smart lights, dimming is built in – the Hue app, smart switches and even your voice can dim your lights instantly and smoothly to low levels.
Get it all with a Bridge
The Hue Bridge and a Bridge Pro unlock an extensive suite of advanced smart lighting features. These include cool light effects, surround lighting to sync with home entertainment, Hue Secure home security integration with lights and cameras, voice control using smart assistants and many clever automations. The Bridge Pro is our most advanced smart light hub that unlocks more features, supports more lights and is faster.
Specifications
Bulb characteristics
Bulb characteristics
Dimmable
Yes
Lamp dimensions
Lamp dimensions
Durability
Durability
Environmental
Environmental
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Guarantee
Guarantee
Light characteristics
Light characteristics
Packaging dimensions and weight
Packaging dimensions and weight
Packaging information
Packaging information
Power consumption
Power consumption
Product dimensions and weight
Product dimensions and weight
Service
Service
Technical specifications
Technical specifications
The bulb
The bulb
What's in the box
What's in the box
What's supported
What's supported
Other
Other
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.