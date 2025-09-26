It’s the most advanced, intuitive and fun way to light your home, both inside and out. Create your set-up from a selection of smart bulbs, lamps, light fixtures, outdoor lights and accessories. Unlock all the features with a Hue Bridge or Bridge Pro smart light hub and set up and control everything via the Hue app. Enjoy automations, sync with TV, gaming and music, unlock smart home security, away-from-home control and so much more!
Compare Hue Essential and Hue LED bulbs
Get started with smart lighting
Create the perfect ambience
With eight million colours and multiple tones of warm-to-cool white light to choose from, you can create the perfect vibe for everything you do, indoors and out. Choose one of our colourful bespoke light scenes (or design your own!), work or relax to the optimal tone of white light or even make your lights twinkle like the stars for those extra-special moments.
Enjoy effortless dimming
Traditional bulbs need a special dimmer switch that's wired into your home’s electricity. With smart lights, dimming is built in – the Hue app, smart switches and even your voice can dim your lights instantly and smoothly to low levels.
Get it all with a Bridge
The Hue Bridge and a Bridge Pro unlock an extensive suite of advanced smart lighting features. These include cool light effects, surround lighting to sync with home entertainment, Hue Secure home security integration with lights and cameras, voice control using smart assistants and many clever automations. The Bridge Pro is our most advanced smart light hub that unlocks more features, supports more lights and is faster.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.