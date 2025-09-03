*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Essential starter kit: 3 GU10 smart bulbs (345 lm) + smart button
Step into the world of smart lighting with this Philips Hue Essential starter kit, featuring three full-colour and tunable white bulbs that you can easily adjust from warm and cosy to cool white light. Set the perfect mood with smooth dimming, millions of colours and a library of light scenes designed by our experts – or create your own! Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of the endless list of features. Control using your voice, the app or any smart accessory.
Fitting
Light colour
Model
Pack
Shape
Product highlights
- Up to 345 lumens
- Warm-to-cool white (2,200–6,500 K)
- Dimmable to 2% brightness
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart button included
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.
Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.
Sync films, TV programmes, music, and games to smart lights
Bring your entertainment to new heights by syncing the action on the screen or the beat of your music to your smart lights.* Choose the way you'd like to sync your lights to your film, music (including with our Spotify integration!), TV programme or game and watch as the colour-capable lights in your Entertainment area react. *Hue Bridge required
Smart home automation hub: Hue Bridge
The Hue Bridge is an essential component to a personal Philips Hue smart lighting system. It is the brains of the operation, communicating with both your smart light lamps and the Hue app to ensure that everything works together. It also enables smart home automation features like scheduling routines and timers.
Control lights with one click
A single click controls your smart lights – no smartphone needed. Use one press to turn your lights on and off, or press and hold the button to dim and brighten them. Already set up to do exactly what you want, the Philips Hue Smart button is ready to use wherever you need it.
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
50 x 55