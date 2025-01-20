*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Iris table lamp
Set the mood in any room of your home with the stylish Philips Hue Iris lamp in black. With a light that both washes the wall with colour and offers a gentle backlight, the Iris provides a sophisticated, unique effect. Add a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features.
£94.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
White and Colour Ambiance
Hue Go portable table lamp
- Works indoors and outdoors
- Control with Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£139.99
White and Colour Ambiance
White and Colour Ambiance
Beauty meets smarts
The iconic design of the Philips Hue Iris lamp has been reinvented. Available in black or white, the Iris features a fabric-wrapped cord, mixed materials, aluminium inner tube and unique light effect – a wash of colour with a gentle backlight – to create a sophisticated smart lamp.
A stylish plug-and-play lamp
The Philips Hue Iris lamp offers a unique style that complements any home decor. Place the accent lamp anywhere in your home, washing the living room walls with colourful light or setting it on a bedside table for a gentle nightlight.
Smart lights to help you wake up and go to sleep more naturally
Pair your Philips Hue Iris limited edition lamp with the Hue Bridge to unlock Wake up and Go to sleep routines, which help you fall asleep and wake up more naturally. The lamp’s deep dimming capabilities paired with its diffused backlight allow you to wake up to your own personal sunrise in the morning as your lights gently brighten, or gradually dim warm white lights to help you drift off to sleep easier.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control with app or voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant. Simple voice commands let you dim, brighten or change the colour of your lights, whether you want to control a single lamp or all lights in your home. Voice control requires a Philips Hue Bridge and a compatible partner device.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Make your day easier and more pleasant with four pre-set light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energise, Concentrate, Read and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energise and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Replacement parts available for this product
Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power adaptor, mounts and more to breathe new life into your lights.