Philips Hue strip lights – brighter, bolder and better than ever.
Cutting-edge technology meets flexible design to create mood and functional lighting that perfectly fits any space.
- Chromasync™ precision colour blending
- Bright, true white light
- Cuttable, extendable, reusable
Frequently bought together
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Signe gradient table lamp
£189.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Signe gradient floor lamp
£279.99
Hue
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
£19.99
Reimagine your home with a fine line of light
Philips Hue strip lights – brighter, bolder and better than ever.
Decorate and elevate every indoor space
Choose from colorful mood-matching or true white tones of light to create the perfect ambiance with a diffused glow that washes your walls, floors and ceilings. Chomasync™ technology brings precision and consistent colour blending to create seamless gradients of colour in every corner. Personalise your space with beautiful light scenes and dynamic effects to match every mood and occaison. Cut them to fit anywhere — from corners to walls and ceilings to stairs.
Brighter and whiter than ever
Make every corner brilliant with bright, ultra-bright and true white light. Designed with dedicated white and warm white LEDs, these strip lights deliver the purest, clearest white tones. And with an ultra-bright output of up to 6000 lumens, you'll also enjoy powerful wall washing or functional lighting, helping you focus on tasks or get on with daily activities. Get the feeling of natural daylight inside with full-spectrum daylight. Enjoy the widest range of white tones, from the warmest amber hues of a summer sunset to the coolest whites of a blue winter sky.
Superior light, made to be seen
The OmniGlow strip light brings the best-in-class lighting experience. Get the most consistent, uniform line of light with OmniGlow technology and a diffused sleeve that hides LED 'spots'. The OmniGlow is bold enough to shine as direct lighting, becoming the centrepiece of your room's design. Its superior lumen output makes it perfect for task lighting, while its advanced 16-bit chip ensures ultra-smooth and natural dynamic effects guaranteed to make any indoor space extra-immersive.
Ultimate, effortless control
Whether you want to set a beautiful light scene, set mood-matching effects or simply control your strip lights — do it all effortlessly using the Hue app or voice control. Integrate strip lights with all Philips Hue lamps, bulbs and smart controls with a Hue Bridge Pro. The Bridge Pro also gives you whole-home control of your strip lights from anywhere in the world and lets you schedule automations.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Colour(s)
Multi Color
Material
Silicone
Durability
Durability
Environmental
Environmental
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Light characteristics
Light characteristics
String light/Lightstrip
String light/Lightstrip
Miscellaneous
Miscellaneous
Packaging dimensions and weight
Packaging dimensions and weight
Packaging information
Packaging information
Power consumption
Power consumption
Product dimensions and weight
Product dimensions and weight
Service
Service
Technical specifications
Technical specifications
What's in the box
What's in the box
What's supported
What's supported
Other
Other
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.