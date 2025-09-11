Hue Flux connector 4-pack
Simple installation, even for first-time users. Connect two pieces of a Flux or Flux ultra-bright strip light after cutting them. The connector is designed to join two pieces of strip light together in a straight line for installation along any longer space without compromising consistency or quality of light. Perfect for using long light strips around entire rooms, alcove lighting or stepped ceiling installations.
Product highlights
- Join two pieces of strip light
- 90-degree corner connection
- Ensures consistency of light
- DIY-friendly
- Includes 4 corner connectors
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Plastic