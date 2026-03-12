A strip light that's made to be experienced! OmniGlow delivers uniform, ultra-bright colour and true white light with no visible LED 'spots' – all thanks to cutting-edge OmniGlow technology. Designed for both ambience and superior functional lighting, this masterpiece deserves to be a feature of your kitchen, living room, bedroom or stairway. Experience super-smooth dynamic and more natural effects thanks to microLEDs enabled by CSP (Chip-scale-package). Customise and personalise light scenes with the Hue app and voice control.

Customisable scenes and effects

OmniGlow uniform light and colour blending

Ultra-bright, true white light

4500 lumens

Direct and indirect lighting