OmniGlow strip light 5 m
Temporarily out of stock
About the OmniGlow strip light 5 m
A strip light that's made to be experienced! OmniGlow delivers uniform, ultra-bright colour and true white light with no visible LED 'spots' – all thanks to cutting-edge OmniGlow technology. Designed for both ambience and superior functional lighting, this masterpiece deserves to be a feature of your kitchen, living room, bedroom or stairway. Experience super-smooth dynamic and more natural effects thanks to microLEDs enabled by CSP (Chip-scale-package). Customise and personalise light scenes with the Hue app and voice control.
- Customisable scenes and effects
- OmniGlow uniform light and colour blending
- Ultra-bright, true white light
- 4500 lumens
- Direct and indirect lighting
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103089434
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103089434
- Net weight
- 0.8 kg
- Gross weight
- 2.05 kg
- Height
- 296 mm
- Length
- 296 mm
- Width
- 87 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004608101
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available