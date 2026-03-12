Support

OmniGlow strip light 5 m

Close up of front of LIGHTSTRIPS OmniGlow strip light 5 m
Temporarily out of stock

About the OmniGlow strip light 5 m

A strip light that's made to be experienced! OmniGlow delivers uniform, ultra-bright colour and true white light with no visible LED 'spots' – all thanks to cutting-edge OmniGlow technology. Designed for both ambience and superior functional lighting, this masterpiece deserves to be a feature of your kitchen, living room, bedroom or stairway. Experience super-smooth dynamic and more natural effects thanks to microLEDs enabled by CSP (Chip-scale-package). Customise and personalise light scenes with the Hue app and voice control.

  • Customisable scenes and effects
  • OmniGlow uniform light and colour blending
  • Ultra-bright, true white light
  • 4500 lumens
  • Direct and indirect lighting
  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay