Attach to the back of your TV, sync your lights and get a totally immersive film, TV, gaming or music experience.
- Made for TVs
- Blend multiple colours of light
- Easy to install yourself
Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch
Experience the thrill of the cinema at home with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. Get multiple colours of light that react to the content on your screen. Attach to 55” to 65” wall-mounted or standing TVs with the included mounts.
Length
£169.99
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- Hue Bridge required
- Made for 55” to 60” TVs
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and coloured light
- Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
LIGHTSTRIPS
Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre
£59.99
£41.99
£129.99
£77.99
£249.99
£149.99
£189.99
£113.99
£169.99
£93.49
£219.99
£120.99
£149.99
£82.49
White and Colour Ambiance
Gradient lightstrip extension 1 metre
£54.99
£32.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Gradient lightstrip 2 metre
£139.99
£101.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
£189.99
£132.99
A halo of reactive light
Personalise with the Hue apps
Use both the Hue app and Hue Sync mobile app to completely personalise the entertainment experience by adjusting the speed, brightness and intensity of the lights.
The perfect pair
The Play gradient lightstrip is the perfect companion to the Hue sync box, which gives you lights that dance, flash, dim and brighten in sync with the content on your TV screen.
Control your way
Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your set-up.
Go hands-free with voice
Control the Play gradient lightstrip with your voice using smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.
Easy to install
The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of any TV of 55" and larger.
Blend multiple colours of light
Colours flow naturally into one another, blending together and shining against the wall for a unique effect behind your TV.
Replacement parts available for this product
Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts and more to breathe new life into your lights.
Questions & Answers
What sizes does the Play gradient lightstrip come in?
What sizes does the Play gradient lightstrip come in?
Is everything I need to attach the Play gradient lightstrip to my TV included in the box?
Is everything I need to attach the Play gradient lightstrip to my TV included in the box?
What do I need to make the Play gradient lightstrip work with my TV?
What do I need to make the Play gradient lightstrip work with my TV?
Can I add the Play gradient lightstrip to my existing Entertainment area?
Can I add the Play gradient lightstrip to my existing Entertainment area?
How can I work out which size Play gradient lightstrip to get?
How can I work out which size Play gradient lightstrip to get?
Can I plug the Play gradient lightstrip into the power supply unit for my Hue sync box or Play light bar?
Can I plug the Play gradient lightstrip into the power supply unit for my Hue sync box or Play light bar?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.