Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 6-pack
Current price is £279.98
Current price is £279.98
In stock
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 6-pack
A perfect fit for spotlights, GU10 bulbs give you access to the best of smart lighting. With white and color light as well as ultra-low dimming, these bulbs can help you create immersive experiences, support your routines, and more.
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- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- White and color light
- 400 lumens
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514871656
Product information
- Hue White and Colour Ambiance GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
- 2
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GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
White and colour light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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MotionAware™ technology
White ambiance +16 million colours
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Centre
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Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W – 4-pack
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GU10 – smart spotlight
White and colour light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£59.99
2nd bulb 30% off
Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W
Up to 345 lumens
Essential white light
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Essential colour
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Create a starter kit
GU10 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)
White and colour light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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2nd bulb 30% off
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