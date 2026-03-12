Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 6-pack

Close up of front of Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 6-pack
In stock
  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 6-pack

A perfect fit for spotlights, GU10 bulbs give you access to the best of smart lighting. With white and color light as well as ultra-low dimming, these bulbs can help you create immersive experiences, support your routines, and more.

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • White and color light
  • 400 lumens

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GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

White and colour light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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£139.99

Starter kit: 3 GU10 bulbs + Dimmer switch + Bridge Pro

Starter kit: 3 GU10 bulbs + Dimmer switch + Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
MotionAware™ technology
White ambiance +16 million colours
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Centre

£169.99

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A67 – B22 smart bulb – 1600

A67 – B22 smart bulb – 1600

Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision colour
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£64.99

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Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W – 4-pack

Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W – 4-pack

Up to 345 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​
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£49.99

2nd bulb 30% off
GU10 – smart spotlight

GU10 – smart spotlight

White and colour light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
energy.link.label

£59.99

2nd bulb 30% off
Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W

Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W

Up to 345 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​
energy.link.label

£19.99

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Create a starter kit
GU10 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)

GU10 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)

White and colour light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
energy.link.label

£94.99

2nd bulb 30% off
MR16 – smart spotlight

MR16 – smart spotlight

Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
energy.link.label

£29.99

A60 – B22 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)

A60 – B22 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)

Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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£94.99

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 7 m extension

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 7 m extension

7 m string lights extension
10 lightguide bulbs
White and colour gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs

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Datura Ceiling Light Small

Datura Ceiling Light Small

Diffused backlight
Powerful front light
⌀38.4 cm
Up to 3300 lumens

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Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 7 m

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 7 m

7 m of string lights
10 lightguide bulbs
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Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Centre

£89.99

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Turaco Outdoor wall light

Turaco Outdoor wall light

White and colour light
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App and voice control
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Calla Outdoor pedestal

Calla Outdoor pedestal

Low-volt
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