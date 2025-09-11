*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
OmniGlow strip light
A strip light that's made to be experienced! OmniGlow delivers uniform, ultra-bright colour and true white light with no visible LED 'spots' – all thanks to cutting-edge OmniGlow technology. Designed for both ambience and superior functional lighting, this masterpiece deserves to be a feature of your kitchen, living room, bedroom or stairway. Experience super-smooth dynamic and more natural effects enabled by its advanced 16-bit chip. Customise and personalise light scenes with the Hue app and voice control.
Size
Product highlights
- Customisable scenes and effects
- OmniGlow uniform light and colour blending
- Ultra-bright, true white light
- 4500 lumens
- Direct and indirect lighting
Ultimate, effortless control
Whether you want to set a beautiful light scene, set mood-matching effects or simply control your strip lights — do it all effortlessly using the Hue app or voice control. Integrate strip lights with all Philips Hue lamps, bulbs and smart controls with a Hue Bridge Pro. The Bridge Pro also gives you whole-home control of your strip lights from anywhere in the world and lets you schedule automations.
Superior light, made to be seen
The OmniGlow strip light brings the best-in-class lighting experience. Get the most consistent, uniform line of light with OmniGlow technology and a diffused sleeve that hides LED 'spots'. The OmniGlow is bold enough to shine as direct lighting, becoming the centrepiece of your room's design. Its superior lumen output makes it perfect for task lighting, while its micro LEDs based on CSP (chip-scale-package) ensure ultra-smooth and natural dynamic effects guaranteed to make any indoor space extra immersive.
Brighter and whiter than ever
Make every corner brilliant with bright, ultra-bright and true white light. Designed with dedicated white and warm white LEDs, these strip lights deliver the purest, clearest white tones. And with an ultra-bright output of up to 6,000 lumens, you'll also enjoy powerful wall washing or functional lighting, helping you focus on tasks or get on with daily activities.
Decorate and elevate any indoor space
Choose from colourful mood-matching or true white tones of light to create the perfect ambience with a diffused glow that washes your walls, floors and ceilings. Chomasync™ technology brings precision and consistent colour blending to create seamless gradients of colour in every corner. Personalise your space with beautiful light scenes and dynamic effects to match every mood and occaison. Cut them to fit anywhere — from corners to walls, and ceilings to stairs.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Colour(s)
Multi Color
Material
Silicone