Support
Close up of front of myGarden Buzzard Wall Light 60W E27 No-bulb

Buzzard Wall Light 60W E27 No-bulb

Bring the vintage look outside with this black edition wall lantern from Philips myGarden. The retro design is a stylish way to enjoy your outdoor moments. High-quality materials and black finish fit perfectly with your personal style.

£28.37

Product highlights

  • No bulb
  • Black
  • Water Resistant
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Weather-proof

Weather-proof

This Philips outdoor lamp is specially designed for humid outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its water resistance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP44: it is protected against splashing water. This product is most common and ideal for general outdoor use.

Create a stylish and welcoming atmosphere

This outdoor wall light is designed around the latest trends and lifestyles to blend effortlessly into your outdoor space and define the ambience you have always desired.

High-quality materials

This Philips outdoor lamp is made of high-quality materials with superior finishing. This ensures a solid and long-lasting product that is resistant to corrosion and stains in all weather conditions

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour

Black

Material

Aluminium

Environmental

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose of the product in accordance with local rules. Do not dispose of the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help to prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health.

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Fully weatherproof

Yes

LED integrated

No

Garden area

Garden area

Garden and Patio

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Garden and Patio

Style

Classic

Type

Wall Lights

EyeComfort

No

Extra Features

Water Resistant

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8718696156797

Net weight

0.87 kg

Gross weight

1.05 kg

Height

30.8 cm

Length

14.3 cm

Width

17.8 cm

Material number (12NC)

915005309001

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.867 kg

Height

29 cm

Length

13 cm

Width

17.5 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Mains power

50 Hz

Energy class included light source

bulb not included

Fitting/cap

E27

Wattage bulb included

-

Maximum wattage replacement bulb

60

IP code

IP44

Class of protection

Class I

Light source replaceable

Yes

Number of light sources

1

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay