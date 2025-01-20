*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Buzzard Wall Light 60W E27 No-bulb
Bring the vintage look outside with this black edition wall lantern from Philips myGarden. The retro design is a stylish way to enjoy your outdoor moments. High-quality materials and black finish fit perfectly with your personal style.
£28.37
Product highlights
- No bulb
- Black
- Water Resistant
Weather-proof
This Philips outdoor lamp is specially designed for humid outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its water resistance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP44: it is protected against splashing water. This product is most common and ideal for general outdoor use.
Create a stylish and welcoming atmosphere
This outdoor wall light is designed around the latest trends and lifestyles to blend effortlessly into your outdoor space and define the ambience you have always desired.
High-quality materials
This Philips outdoor lamp is made of high-quality materials with superior finishing. This ensures a solid and long-lasting product that is resistant to corrosion and stains in all weather conditions
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Aluminium
Environmental
Disposal of the product
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Fully weatherproof
Yes
LED integrated
No
Garden area
Garden and Patio
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Garden and Patio
Style
Classic
Type
Wall Lights
EyeComfort
No
Extra Features
Water Resistant
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8718696156797
Net weight
0.87 kg
Gross weight
1.05 kg
Height
30.8 cm
Length
14.3 cm
Width
17.8 cm
Material number (12NC)
915005309001
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.867 kg
Height
29 cm
Length
13 cm
Width
17.5 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Mains power
50 Hz
Energy class included light source
bulb not included
Fitting/cap
E27
Wattage bulb included
-
Maximum wattage replacement bulb
60
IP code
IP44
Class of protection
Class I
Light source replaceable
Yes
Number of light sources
1
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available