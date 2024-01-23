Support
Close up of front of Perifo straight ceiling base kit (3 spots)

Exclusive

Perifo straight ceiling base kit (3 spots)

This ceiling track lighting kit in white includes three cylinder spotlights, a 1.5-meter rail, and a PSU that sits at the end of one rail.

£464.95

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • 3 spots, 490 lm @2700 each
  • Takes up 15.9 wattage from power supply unit
  • 172.1 cm
  • Designed for ceilings
  • Includes everything you need
View all product specs

Add on to your kit

Exclusive
Play gradient light tube compact

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Play gradient light tube compact
12 watts
71.4 cm on rail
Up to 1060 lumens
Rotates 350 degrees

£169.99

Item almost out of stock

Perifo straight connector

Hue

Perifo straight connector
Connects two rails
Create straight section
Create straight section

£16.99

Item almost out of stock

Perifo rail 0.5 m

Hue

Perifo rail 0.5 m
0.5 metre
Fits up to two spots/pendants
Does not fit light tube or light bar

£44.99

Item almost out of stock

Perifo cylinder spotlight

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Perifo cylinder spotlight
5.3 watts
17.7 cm on rail
Up to 510 lumens
Rotates 350 degrees

£99.99

Perifo cylinder pendant

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Perifo cylinder pendant
5.2 watts
17.7 cm on rail
Up to 510 lumens
Raise and lower cord

£129.99

Exclusive
Perifo linear light bar

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Perifo linear light bar
29 watts
95 cm on rail
Up to 2050 lumen
Perfect for larger spaces

£169.99

Exclusive
Play gradient light tube large

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Play gradient light tube large
29.5 watts
146.4 cm on rail
Up to 2600 lumens
Rotates 350 degrees

£259.99

Item almost out of stock

In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue Perifo ceiling 100 W 1-point power supply unit

1 x Hue Perifo ceiling 100 W 1-point power supply unit

This power supply unit connects to the end of one Perifo rail and wires into your home’s electricity. Power up to 100 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo ceiling 100 W 1-point power supply unit
Close up of front of Hue Perifo rail 1.5 m

1 x Hue Perifo rail 1.5 m

This 1.5-metre rail in white lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo rail 1.5 m
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight

3 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight

These powerful cylinder spotlights in white click right into Perifo rails. Tilt and rotate to shine their colourful light anywhere you like. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo cylinder spotlight

Learn about Perifo

What is smart track lighting?

Learn how Perifo track lighting works and how all the components fit together.

Read about track lighting

Build a custom track lighting kit

Get step-by-step instructions in choosing each component separately to build your custom track lighting system.

Read the guide

Specifications

Product information

Amount

5

Technical specifications

1x Hue Perifo ceiling 100 W 1-point power supply unit
1x Hue Perifo rail 1.5 m
3x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight

Questions & Answers

Do I need a Hue Bridge to use Perifo track lighting?

Can I control Perifo track lighting with Bluetooth?

How do I calculate the maximum number of lights I can add to my Perifo track lighting set-up?

Can I adjust the length of the wall power supply unit's cable?

Can I adjust the length of the wall power supply unit's cable?

What is included in a Perifo track lighting kit?

Can I make a Perifo track lighting kit an even bigger track lighting setting by adding more lights or rails?

Which lights work with Perifo track lighting?

Can I install Perifo track lighting myself?

How does Perifo track lighting connect to power?

Can I replace the bulbs in my Perifo lights myself?

Can I extend a Perifo track lighting kit with additional lights?

Does a Perifo track lighting kit come preassembled?

What mounting materials come with a Perifo track lighting kit?

How can Perifo lights be moved on the rail?

What comes in the box when I order Perifo track lighting?

What kind of mounting options do Perifo track lighting rails have?

What is a Perifo track lighting extension cable and electrical box cover?

What's the difference between external and internal corner connectors?

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay