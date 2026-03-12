Bundle: 3x Secure battery camera

Close up of front of Bundle: 3x Secure battery camera
In stock
  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Bundle: 3x Secure battery camera

Keep an eye on your entire home with three Secure battery cameras. For both indoors and outdoors, these cameras feature 1080p HD live stream and night vision. Get notifications as soon as motion is detected and more.

  • End-to-end encryption
  • 1080P HD video
  • Battery powered
  • Wall mount included
  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay