Bundle: 3x Secure battery camera
Current price is £449.97
Current price is £449.97
In stock
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Bundle: 3x Secure battery camera
Keep an eye on your entire home with three Secure battery cameras. For both indoors and outdoors, these cameras feature 1080p HD live stream and night vision. Get notifications as soon as motion is detected and more.
- End-to-end encryption
- 1080P HD video
- Battery powered
- Wall mount included
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514871625
Product information
- Hue Secure battery camera
- 3