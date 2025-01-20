Support
Plugging into any outdoor outlet, this wall light makes it easy to instal colourful lighting anywhere in your outdoor space. It features a glass case and sleek black aluminium housing, with a long-lasting integrated LED.

Product highlights

  • White and Colour Ambiance
  • Hue Bridge required
  • Low-volt
  • Matte black finish
  • 240 x 120 mm
  • PSU sold separately
Weather-proof (IP44)

Weather-proof (IP44)

This Philips Hue outdoor fixture is specially designed for use in outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its performance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP44: it is protected against water splashed from any direction. This product is ideal for general outdoor use.

Unwind with warm to cool white light

Unwind with warm to cool white light

Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambience on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.

Easy to install and extend

Easy to install and extend

Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping or create a unique ambience on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: start to create and extend to suit your needs.

Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.

High-quality aluminium and tempered glass

High-quality aluminium and tempered glass

The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We use high-quality aluminium and tempered glass to ensure the best performance in outdoor conditions. As well as smart use of materials to optimise radio frequency.

Control it your way

Control it your way

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.

Special light for special occasions

Special light for special occasions

Holiday cheer starts here – with smart light! Use your Philips Hue lights to transform your home into a festive experience: bright reds and greens for Christmas, subtle pastels for spring or even an eerie purple glow to create the most haunted house on the street at Halloween.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour

Black

Material

Glass

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with the Hue app and switches

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Light characteristics

Colour rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Garden and Patio

Type

Wall Lights

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8718696174333

Net weight

1.99 kg

Gross weight

2.35 kg

Height

335 mm

Length

140 mm

Width

260 mm

Material number (12NC)

915005842101

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

1.990 kg

Height

24 cm

Length

14.1 cm

Width

12 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

1,180 lm

Light colour

2000-6500 Hue White Colour Ambiance

Mains power

Range 220 V–240 V

50-60 Hz

Wattage bulb included

8 W

Maximum wattage replacement bulb

8

IP code

IP44

protection from splashed water

Class of protection

III — safe extra low voltage

Lumen output at 2700K

710 lm

Number of light sources

2

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects feature

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without wifi

Defined support period

5 years, except 3 years for Hue Bridge (see “End of Support Policy”)

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

Dismantle Instructions

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

