This promotional code is valid until 2 August 2026.

The discount is applied at checkout on www.philips-hue.com/en-gb to a maximum of 20 products.

This promo code cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer on philips-hue.com and cannot be combined with other codes.

This promo code is valid for any product purchased on www.philips-hue.com/en-gb marked with the label "Member Days". Some products are excluded from this offer – it will vary from country to country.

In the event of the return of an order, where eligible, proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.

This promotion is subject to stock availability.

You should receive your code within 1 hour after your subscription, but processing time may vary.

Signify UK reserves the right to cancel a promotional code at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.