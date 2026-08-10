This campaign is valid till 30th August, 2026.

Spend £100-£199.99 and save £20; spend £200-£499.99 and save £40; spend £500 or more and save £100 on eligible products. Discounts are not cumulative and only one discount tier may be applied per order.

The discount is applied at checkout on www.philips-hue.com/en-gb to a maximum of 20 products.

This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer on philips-hue.com and cannot be combined with other codes.

Promotion valid on eligible products purchased at philips-hue.com/en-gb. Excludes bundles and new products. Offer subject to change without notice and product availability.

In the event of the return of an order, where eligible, proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.

This promotion is subject to stock availability.

Signify Commercial UK Limited reserves the right to cancel the promotion at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.