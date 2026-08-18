smart table lamps Hue Iris or Hue Go - Couple sitting together on a living room couch, illuminated by soft purple and orange smart lighting.

Hue Iris vs Hue Go: Which smart table lamp is right for you?

August 18, 2026

Light is the invisible architect of our homes. It has the power to expand a room, turn a quiet corner into a cozy sanctuary, or shift our mood from a state of high-focus productivity to deep relaxation. A smart table lamp comparison, featuring some user-favorite products such as the Philips Hue Iris vs Hue Go, will help you choose the ultimate accent light to bring this magic to life. 

Both the Hue Go portable table lamp, and the Philips Hue Iris table lamp design represent the pinnacle of smart light ambiance, offering millions of colors and rich shades of warm-to-cool white light. Yet, they represent two completely different philosophies of home design: one is a sculptural art piece meant to anchor your decor, and the other is a cordless, go-anywhere companion built for fluid living. By understanding how each interacts with your daily routines, you can choose the perfect fit to style your home.

The design choice: Portable vs stationary smart lamp

To find your perfect light, it helps to look at the two primary ways accent lamps solve your everyday lighting and styling needs:

  • The Anchor (artistic styling): This is a permanent design piece. Positioned on a sideboard, console, or bedside table, it is engineered to project a dramatic, diffuse wash of color that treats your walls like a blank canvas. It serves as a visual statement piece during the day and a source of deep warmth at night. 

  • The Nomad (on-the-go flexibility): This is the fluid, portable companion. Unbound by cords or wall outlets, it moves seamlessly alongside you, offering cozy close-range illumination exactly where you need it. 

Choosing between these two comes down to your personal lifestyle. Do you want to create permanent visual sanctuaries, or do you need a light that adapts to your changing daily rhythms?

Curating your space with Philips Hue

The Philips Hue ecosystem brings these two design philosophies to life with premium build quality and advanced smart control. Operating over Bluetooth for instant room control or via the Hue Bridge for home-wide automation, both fixtures effortlessly scale to fit your lifestyle. 

Let’s look at how each lamp performs in the real world to help you decide. 

 

The sculptural statement: Philips Hue Iris table lamp design

A white Hue Iris smart table lamp placed on a wooden surface, emitting soft light onto nearby books, glasses, and the wall.

With its sweeping, transparent semi-spherical body, the Philips Hue Iris table lamp design is crafted to be noticed. It does not simply sit in a room; it elevates the entire aesthetic of the space even before you turn it on. 

  [Focused Forward Beam] ➔  (Washes the Wall) 
         \             / 
          \_____/ 
          |             | ➔ [Soft Backlight Glows Through Acrylic] 
          \_____/ 
 

  • The dual-zone visual signature: The Iris features a brilliant optical design. It projects a powerful, concentrated wash of light forward onto your wall, while simultaneously casting a soft, diffuse backlight through its transparent casing. This dual-zone projection creates a breathtaking sense of depth. 

  • Exceptional ambient brightness: Pushing out a brilliant 570 lumens, it easily paints large accent walls with rich, saturated color. 

  • High-end design accents: Complete with a premium fabric-wrapped cord and metallic design finishes, it is ideal for modern interiors.

A Hue Iris round smart LED table lamp with a white rim placed on a cabinet, projecting blue light onto the wall and nearby objects.

For minimalist, modern, or industrial spaces, the Philips Hue Iris Table Lamp Silver Special Edition adds a metallic edge that feels incredibly sophisticated.

 

 

The ultimate companion: Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue Go smart table lamp being held in a woman’s outstretched hands

If your day-to-day life is dynamic and ever-changing, the Hue Go portable table lamp is built to keep up. Crafted with a sleek, solid metal body and a tactile silicone grip, this light is designed to be carried, placed, and enjoyed anywhere. 

  • Total cordless freedom: Powered by a long-lasting rechargeable battery, the Hue Go can run unplugged for up to 48 hours on its dimmest settings. 

  • Indoor & outdoor durability: With an IP54 dust and moisture-resistance rating, it transitions seamlessly from indoor spaces to damp patios, balconies, or garden tables. 

  • Sleek charging base: It includes a low-profile charging dock. Simply set the lamp down to charge automatically while keeping it fully functional.

Person holding a Hue Go portable table lamp round and smart with soft white glow in their hands, adjusting the button in a home setting.

Real-world inspiration:

  • The accomplished professional: Start your morning with the Hue Go on your home office desk casting a crisp, focus-enhancing cool white light. When the workday ends, lift it off its charging dock and carry it to the balcony to bathe your outdoor cocktail lounge in a warm, amber sunset glow.

  • The busy family: Use it as a gentle, flickering "Cozy candle" nightlight for the kids' bedroom. If a sudden power outage hits, the Hue Go immediately becomes a reliable, portable safety lantern that can be carried from room to room.

Premium accent, portable and flexible Philips Hue smart lamps

25% Off | Code: ENDOFSEASON25
Iris table lamp

Iris table lamp

$120.99

Only a few left

Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue Go portable table lamp

$179.99

Temporarily out of stock

Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue Go portable table lamp

$179.99

Go portable accent light

Go portable accent light

$98.99

Temporarily out of stock

25% Off | Code: ENDOFSEASON25
Signe gradient table lamp

Signe gradient table lamp

$249.99

25% Off | Code: ENDOFSEASON25
Bloom table lamp

Bloom table lamp

$87.99

Only a few left

Explore the Hue LED table lamps collection.

 

Hue Iris and Hue Go comparison

Both lamps offer millions of shades of white and color light and wireless dimming, but there are some differences between the two smart lamps.

  Hue Iris Hue Go
Light family
 White and color ambiance  White and color ambiance 
Battery powered  No  Yes 
Bluetooth 
 Yes
 Yes
Integrated LED Yes
 Yes
Lumen 570 520
Dimmable Yes Yes
Height 7.6 in 3.1 in
Length 8 in   5.9 in  
Width  8 in   5.9 in  
Weight  3.27 lbs  1.378 lbs 
Cable length  78.7 in  59 in 
Textile cord  Yes  No 
On-product control  No  Yes 
Backlight  Yes  No 
Price  $99.99  $79.99 

The choice between the Hue Go and the Hue Iris depends on a few things: where you want to use the lamp, what kind of aesthetic you want, and how the lamp will be used. If you want an artistic table lamp to use in a certain spot in the room, the Hue Iris may be the best option. For those that want to move the smart lamp around and use it in unique ways, the Hue Go is a better match.

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